Johnson Matthey Sees Shift in Voting Rights

November 14, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.

Johnson Matthey has seen a significant shift in its stock voting rights, with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increasing its holdings to 6.032% as of November 13, 2024. This move was achieved through a combination of acquisitions and financial instruments, marking a notable change from the previous position. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it reflects changing dynamics in shareholder influence.

