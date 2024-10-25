Johnson & Johnson reports results from Phase 3b SPECTREM study

Johnson & Johnson announced that treatment with TREMFYA, or guselkumab, resulted in clear or almost clear skin in the majority of adults with low body surface area, or BSA, moderate plaque psoriasis, or PsO, with special site involvement who had failed topical treatment. Sensitive or highly visible areas affected by PsO, including the scalp, face, skin folds and genitals, are considered “special sites” and can have significant impact on patients’ daily lives, yet systemic treatment is infrequently provided and this group of patients remains largely undertreated. Data from the Phase 3b SPECTREM study, the first prospective, large-scale, randomized-controlled, double-blind clinical study to measure skin clearance and other treatment outcomes in low BSA moderate PsO with involvement across four special sites and previous topical treatment failure, were presented today at the 2024 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference. A significantly greater proportion of patients who received TREMFYA achieved the primary endpoint of an Investigator’s Global Assessment score of cleared or minimal disease compared to those who received placebo. These results were comparable irrespective of baseline BSA. Significant clearance versus placebo at Week 16: scalp, face, intertriginous and genital. Complete clearance of each special site was consistently achieved in the majority of patients who received TREMFYA versus placebo. Beginning today, healthcare providers will have access to the TREMFYA(R) Clearance Photo Library, an expansive, longitudinal library of before and after treatment photographs from the Phase 3b VISIBLE study. The online resource enables patient images to be filtered based on clinical characteristics, such as disease severity, areas of involvement, and clearance outcomes across all skin tones.

