News & Insights

BioTech
JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Files SBLAs In Pediatric Indications For TREMFYA - Quick Facts

December 02, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson announced the submission of two supplemental Biologics License Applications to the FDA seeking approval of TREMFYA for the treatment of children 6 years and older with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and children 5 years of age and older with active juvenile psoriatic arthritis.

Liza O'Dowd, Vice President, Immunodermatology Disease Area Leader, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, said: "There is a critical gap in the treatment of children and adolescents with these skin and joint conditions, where debilitating symptoms can present challenges related to physical appearance and ability to function."

TREMFYA is the first approved monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the p19 subunit of IL-23 and inhibits its interaction with the IL-23 receptor.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.