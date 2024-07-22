Joe Mazumdar: Silver and Rare Earths Stocks, Plus Low-risk Gold Exposure

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Joe Mazumdar, editor of Exploration Insights, explained how he's getting low-risk exposure to the gold sector as the metal's price continues to move.

Given that inflation remains an issue for miners, he's focusing on small gold royalty companies. "That's what I've been trying to do to invest in a rising gold price and some growth, but without the creep of costs," he said.

Mazumdar also discussed two recent site visits, one of which was to see AbraSilver Resource's (TSXV:ABRA,OTCQX:ABBRF) Diablillos silver-gold project in Argentina. He is optimistic about the country's recent change in government, which has made it a better environment for foreign direct investment in the mining sector.

He's also been to see rare earths-focused Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA,OTC Pink:ARAAF).

"They had a plant where they were producing the concentrate — the carbonates — as a product. Their idea is to get to oxide, and now they've just done a deal with a company that could convert it potentially to metal," he said.

Watch the interview above for more from Mazumdar on those and other topics.

