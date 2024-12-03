JMP Securities digital advertising analyst hold analyst/industry conference call

Digital Advertising Analysts, along with the CEO of Chalice AI, Adam Heimlich, discuss the evolution of programmatic media buying and customized algorithms for DSPs (relevant companies DSP, PUBM, TTD, MGNI, NEXN, DV, IAS, CTV) on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on December 6 at 12 pm.

