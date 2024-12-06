J&J trial news may have positive read for Neumora Therapeutics, says RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams notes that the clinicaltrials.gov listing for Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) second MDD Phase 3 trial with aticaprant was updated to indicate the study had completed on November 13, almost a month earlier than the mid-December original estimate, and that it has enrolled 444 patients, rather than 710, as originally planned. VENTURA-2 could have been truncated early if aticaprant had demonstrated robust efficacy in the as-yet-unreported VENTURA-1 study, which the firm thinks “may be the more likely case.” The firm, which believes today’s J&J update may have readthroughs to Neumora Therapeutics’ (NMRA) KOASTAL-1 Phase 3 study of navacaprant, which is set to read out within the next few weeks, keeps an Outperform rating and $29 price target on Neumora shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NMRA:
- Neumora Therapeutics Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Neumora Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (45c), consensus (39c)
- Neumora Therapeutics downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.