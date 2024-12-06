News & Insights

J&J trial news may have positive read for Neumora Therapeutics, says RBC Capital

December 06, 2024 — 02:30 pm EST

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams notes that the clinicaltrials.gov listing for Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) second MDD Phase 3 trial with aticaprant was updated to indicate the study had completed on November 13, almost a month earlier than the mid-December original estimate, and that it has enrolled 444 patients, rather than 710, as originally planned. VENTURA-2 could have been truncated early if aticaprant had demonstrated robust efficacy in the as-yet-unreported VENTURA-1 study, which the firm thinks “may be the more likely case.” The firm, which believes today’s J&J update may have readthroughs to Neumora Therapeutics’ (NMRA) KOASTAL-1 Phase 3 study of navacaprant, which is set to read out within the next few weeks, keeps an Outperform rating and $29 price target on Neumora shares.

