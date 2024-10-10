News & Insights

Markets
JNJ

J&J Says TREMFYA Showed Strong Results In Biologic-Naive & Refractory Patients With CD And UC

October 10, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced Thursday TREMFYA (guselkumab) data in both Crohn's disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC) showing high rates of endoscopic remission in both biologic-naïve and biologic-refractory patients, indicating a normal appearance of intestinal mucosa.

These subgroup analyses are from pooled data from the Phase 3 GALAXI 2 & 3 studies of TREMFYA in adults with moderately to severely active CD and the Phase 3 QUASAR maintenance study of TREMFYA in adults with moderately to severely active UC.

Ninety percent more biologic-naïve patients and three times more biologic-refractory patients with ulcerative colitis achieved endoscopic remission with TREMFYA.

TREMFYA is now U.S. FDA-approved for ulcerative colitis and under review for Crohn's disease

TREMFYA is the only IL-23 inhibitor to demonstrate superiority to ustekinumab in the overall population of patients with Crohn's disease, inclusive of those who are biologic-naïve and biologic-refractory.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.