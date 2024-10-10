J&J Says TREMFYA Showed Strong Results In Biologic-Naive & Refractory Patients With CD And UC

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced Thursday TREMFYA (guselkumab) data in both Crohn's disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC) showing high rates of endoscopic remission in both biologic-naïve and biologic-refractory patients, indicating a normal appearance of intestinal mucosa.

These subgroup analyses are from pooled data from the Phase 3 GALAXI 2 & 3 studies of TREMFYA in adults with moderately to severely active CD and the Phase 3 QUASAR maintenance study of TREMFYA in adults with moderately to severely active UC.

Ninety percent more biologic-naïve patients and three times more biologic-refractory patients with ulcerative colitis achieved endoscopic remission with TREMFYA.

TREMFYA is now U.S. FDA-approved for ulcerative colitis and under review for Crohn's disease

TREMFYA is the only IL-23 inhibitor to demonstrate superiority to ustekinumab in the overall population of patients with Crohn's disease, inclusive of those who are biologic-naïve and biologic-refractory.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.