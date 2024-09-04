J&J Inches Closer to Talc Lawsuit Resolution with $1.1 Billion Payout Increase

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has increased its talc settlement offer by an additional $1.1 billion, bringing the total settlement to over $9 billion. This new offer comes as J&J seeks to resolve claims that its talc products, including baby powder, caused cancer. The settlement targets lawsuits related to ovarian and gynecological cancers, while the company continues to maintain that its products are safe and do not contain asbestos.





The settlement is expected to be finalized through a subsidiary bankruptcy filing, allowing J&J to continue its operations without undergoing a full Chapter 11 bankruptcy itself. While the proposed settlement has garnered support from many claimants, it excludes those who allege that asbestos-laced talc caused mesothelioma, which may lead to ongoing litigation.





J&J has raised its talc settlement offer by $1.1 billion, totaling over $9 billion.



The settlement primarily addresses ovarian and gynecological cancer claims.



Mesothelioma-related claims are excluded, potentially leading to future litigation.



The settlement will be finalized through a subsidiary bankruptcy filing.



Support from over 75% of claimants is required for a judge’s approval of the settlement.



Some plaintiffs’ lawyers remain opposed to J&J’s settlement strategy.



The settlement’s approval could resolve most talc-related lawsuits for J&J.



Exclusion of mesothelioma claims may result in ongoing litigation for J&J.



The outcome of this case may set a precedent for future corporate legal strategies involving mass litigation.



Despite the additional $1.1 billion offered, J&J still faces legal battles, particularly around mesothelioma claims, as these were excluded from the settlement. The company hopes that the increased settlement amount will satisfy enough claimants to gain court approval, but opposition from some plaintiffs could complicate the path forward.The success of J&J's settlement could set an important precedent for how large corporations manage mass tort claims through the legal system. However, with mesothelioma claims still unresolved, J&J’s legal challenges may not be over just yet.

