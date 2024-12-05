Jinshang Bank to Hold Extraordinary Meeting for Key Approvals

Jinshang Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2558) has released an update.

Jinshang Bank Co., Ltd. has announced its first extraordinary general meeting set for December 27, 2024, where key decisions will be made, including the approval of a renewed agreement with Huaneng Capital Service Co., and the appointment of new directors. The meeting will also address the resignation of an independent non-executive director and the determination of the write-off amount for non-performing assets for 2025. These decisions are crucial as they reflect the bank’s strategic direction and financial health.

