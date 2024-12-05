News & Insights

Stocks

Jinshang Bank to Hold Extraordinary Meeting for Key Approvals

December 05, 2024 — 10:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jinshang Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2558) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jinshang Bank Co., Ltd. has announced its first extraordinary general meeting set for December 27, 2024, where key decisions will be made, including the approval of a renewed agreement with Huaneng Capital Service Co., and the appointment of new directors. The meeting will also address the resignation of an independent non-executive director and the determination of the write-off amount for non-performing assets for 2025. These decisions are crucial as they reflect the bank’s strategic direction and financial health.

For further insights into HK:2558 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.