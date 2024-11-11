JINS HOLDINGS to Enhance Governance Structure

JINS HOLDINGS (JP:3046) has released an update.

JINS HOLDINGS Inc. has announced plans to strengthen its corporate governance by transitioning to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee, aiming to improve business transparency and accelerate decision-making. This change will be proposed at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, where amendments to the Articles of Incorporation will be discussed. The transition reflects JINS HOLDINGS’ commitment to enhancing supervisory functions within its Board of Directors.

