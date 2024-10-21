News & Insights

JinkoSolar Plans Major GDR Offering in Germany

October 21, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

JinkoSolar (JKS) has released an update.

JinkoSolar’s subsidiary, Jiangxi Jinko, is planning a significant move by offering up to 1 billion A shares through Global Depositary Receipts on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. This strategic step aims to raise up to RMB4.5 billion, which will finance major projects in the U.S. and China, and optimize working capital. The offering’s success depends on approvals from various financial authorities, potentially altering JinkoSolar’s equity stake in Jiangxi Jinko.

