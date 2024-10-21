Jinchuan Group’s Subsidiary Shares Reduced After Mining Permit Renewal

Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd (HK:2362) has released an update.

Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd has successfully renewed its mining permit for the Musonoi Project in the DRC, extending it for 15 years until 2039. To comply with the DRC’s 2018 Mining Code, the company transferred a 5% share interest in its subsidiary Ruashi SAS to the DRC State, reducing its stake from 75% to 70%. This transaction, considered a connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, was completed on October 21, 2024.

