Jiayuan Services Reports Stable Profit Amid Revenue Dip

Jiayuan Services Holdings Limited reported a slight decrease in revenue for the first half of 2023, with figures reaching RMB 442 million compared to RMB 460 million in the same period last year. Despite this, the company maintained a stable profit before taxation of RMB 88.9 million, showcasing resilience amidst challenging market conditions. The earnings per share slightly dipped from RMB 0.11 to RMB 0.10, reflecting minor fluctuations in shareholder returns.

