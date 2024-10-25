Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Sees Profit Growth Amid Revenue Dip

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (HK:3320) has released an update.

Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group, reported a slight increase in net profit to approximately 684 million RMB for the nine months ending September 2024, despite a decline in revenue. The company’s cash position improved significantly by the end of the period, reflecting stronger cash management. Investors are advised to consider these figures cautiously as they are unaudited and may require adjustments.

