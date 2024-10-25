News & Insights

Stocks

Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Sees Profit Growth Amid Revenue Dip

October 25, 2024 — 08:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (HK:3320) has released an update.

Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group, reported a slight increase in net profit to approximately 684 million RMB for the nine months ending September 2024, despite a decline in revenue. The company’s cash position improved significantly by the end of the period, reflecting stronger cash management. Investors are advised to consider these figures cautiously as they are unaudited and may require adjustments.

For further insights into HK:3320 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.