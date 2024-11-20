Jiangxi Copper Company Updates H Share Registrar

Jiangxi Copper Company (HK:0358) has released an update.
Jiangxi Copper Company has announced a change in its H share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, effective from December 1, 2024, to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited. This move is significant for shareholders as it involves a new location for handling share registrations and transfers. Investors should note the key dates for collecting uncollected share certificates.
