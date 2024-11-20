Jiangxi Copper Company Updates H Share Registrar

Jiangxi Copper Company (HK:0358) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jiangxi Copper Company has announced a change in its H share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, effective from December 1, 2024, to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited. This move is significant for shareholders as it involves a new location for handling share registrations and transfers. Investors should note the key dates for collecting uncollected share certificates.

For further insights into HK:0358 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.