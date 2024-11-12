JGC Corp Reports Stable Earnings Amid Profit Decline

JGC Corp ( (JGCCF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information JGC Corp presented to its investors.

JGC Corporation is a prominent player in the engineering and construction sector, known for its innovative solutions in energy and infrastructure projects across the globe. The company operates primarily in the engineering industry, delivering services that cover the entire project lifecycle from planning and design to procurement and construction.

In its latest earnings report, JGC Corp announced a slight increase in net sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, amounting to 406,708 million yen, which marks a 0.9% rise from the previous year. However, the company experienced a decline in operating profit, which fell by 4.5% to 12,420 million yen, and a more significant drop in ordinary profit, decreasing by 23.8% to 19,356 million yen.

The report highlights a stable profit attributable to owners of the parent at 12,772 million yen, showing a modest increase of 1.5% year-over-year. Comprehensive income also improved slightly, reaching 16,695 million yen, up by 6.6%. The balance sheet reflects a strong equity ratio of 48.9%, ensuring the company maintains a solid financial position with total assets growing to 804,925 million yen.

Looking forward, JGC Corp maintains its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025, predicting net sales of 830,000 million yen and operating profit of 26,000 million yen. The management remains cautiously optimistic about the future, focusing on strategic growth and operational efficiencies to navigate the challenging market conditions.

