Jewett-Cameron Trading’s 2024 Financial Results Overview

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company reported mixed financial results for fiscal 2024, with growth in some product categories but an overall revenue decline due to terminated operations and decreased sales in lower-margin businesses. The company has taken strategic steps to strengthen its product placement and supply chain, including partnerships to expand distribution and reduce dependency on single supply sources.

