Jeffs’ Brands Secures Nasdaq Compliance, Boosts Investor Confidence

December 06, 2024 — 09:17 am EST

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (JFBR) has released an update.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule as its stock price remained above $1.00 for 10 consecutive business days. This achievement ensures that Jeffs’ Brands continues to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s e-commerce strategy. However, the company acknowledges that future listing is not guaranteed and remains subject to market conditions.

