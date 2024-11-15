News & Insights

Stocks

Jeffs’ Brands Announces Reverse Share Split

November 15, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (JFBR) has released an update.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd., a data-driven e-commerce company, announced a 1-for-13 reverse share split effective November 19, 2024, reducing its outstanding shares to approximately 719,367. The move, approved by shareholders, aims to adjust the share count while maintaining shareholder equity. Trading on the Nasdaq will continue under the symbol ‘JFBR’ with the new share count reflected starting November 20, 2024.

For further insights into JFBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JFBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.