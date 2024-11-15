Jeffs’ Brands Announces Reverse Share Split

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (JFBR) has released an update.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd., a data-driven e-commerce company, announced a 1-for-13 reverse share split effective November 19, 2024, reducing its outstanding shares to approximately 719,367. The move, approved by shareholders, aims to adjust the share count while maintaining shareholder equity. Trading on the Nasdaq will continue under the symbol ‘JFBR’ with the new share count reflected starting November 20, 2024.

