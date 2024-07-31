Jeffrey Christian: Expect "Extremely Volatile" Gold Price as Politics Drive Market

Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, shared his latest thoughts on precious metals, speaking about the outlook for gold and silver, as well as the path forward for platinum and palladium.

When it comes to gold, he emphasized to the Investing News Network that the political landscape has been very important for the precious metal in 2024, and will continue to be key as the year progresses.

"We think that we will see higher highs still over the course of the rest of this year beyond August and also into 2025," he said about gold. "We think that the prices are just going to be that much stronger than we had thought they would be."

Watch the interview above for more of Christian's thoughts on gold, as well as silver, platinum and palladium.



