Jefferies starts Keros with Buy, sees potential $2B in peak sales

Jefferies initiated coverage of Keros Therapeutics (KROS) with a Buy rating and $107 price target The firm says Keros has expertise in the TGF-beta pathway, which plays roles in blood, lung and muscle disorders. With experience in approved TGF-beta drugs Reblozyl and Winrevair, the company is developing drugs optimized for better efficacy and safety, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Jefferies believes a “slice of share” could drive $2B-plus peak sales for Keros or a $6B-plus valuation.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KROS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.