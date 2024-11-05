Jefferies starts Keros with Buy, sees potential $2B in peak sales

Jefferies initiated coverage of Keros Therapeutics (KROS) with a Buy rating and $107 price target The firm says Keros has expertise in the TGF-beta pathway, which plays roles in blood, lung and muscle disorders. With experience in approved TGF-beta drugs Reblozyl and Winrevair, the company is developing drugs optimized for better efficacy and safety, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Jefferies believes a “slice of share” could drive $2B-plus peak sales for Keros or a $6B-plus valuation.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.