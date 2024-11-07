Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.69% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ryman Hospitality Properties is $128.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.69% from its latest reported closing price of $113.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ryman Hospitality Properties is 1,968MM, a decrease of 15.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 811 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryman Hospitality Properties. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RHP is 0.37%, an increase of 6.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.99% to 69,303K shares. The put/call ratio of RHP is 1.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 3,153K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,222K shares , representing an increase of 29.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 34.69% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,272K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,318K shares , representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 16.77% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,849K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 87.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,790K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,776K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 15.31% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,586K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,574K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 15.24% over the last quarter.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,110 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company's Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture partnership with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary. *The Company is the sole owner of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. It is the majority owner and managing member of the joint venture that owns Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

