JD.com Q3 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - JD.com, Inc. (JD) reported net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 11.7 billion for the third quarter, an increase of 47.8% from the third quarter of 2023. Net income per ADS was RMB 7.73, an increase of 54.6% from RMB 5.00. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 13.2 billion, an increase of 23.9%. Non-GAAP net income per ADS was RMB 8.68, an increase of 29.5% from RMB 6.70.

Net revenues were RMB 260.4 billion, an increase of 5.1% from the third quarter of 2023. Net product revenues increased by 4.8%, while net service revenues increased by 6.5%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.