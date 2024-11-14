JD Logistics Sees Record Profits and Global Expansion

JD Logistics, Inc. (HK:2618) has released an update.

JD Logistics, Inc. reported substantial financial growth in Q3 2024, with a 205.1% increase in non-IFRS net profit, largely driven by technology innovations and strategic partnerships. The company expanded its international presence by opening new warehouses in Malaysia and the U.S., and enhancing cross-border services. Additionally, JD Logistics was recognized for its sustainability efforts, highlighting its commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

