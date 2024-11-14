News & Insights

Stocks

JD Logistics Sees Record Profits and Global Expansion

November 14, 2024 — 03:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

JD Logistics, Inc. (HK:2618) has released an update.

JD Logistics, Inc. reported substantial financial growth in Q3 2024, with a 205.1% increase in non-IFRS net profit, largely driven by technology innovations and strategic partnerships. The company expanded its international presence by opening new warehouses in Malaysia and the U.S., and enhancing cross-border services. Additionally, JD Logistics was recognized for its sustainability efforts, highlighting its commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

For further insights into HK:2618 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.