News & Insights

Markets
NVEI

JCB Expands Global Partnership With Nuvei To Include Singapore And Hong Kong

October 07, 2024 — 11:39 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - JCB International Co., Ltd., Japan's sole international payment brand, announced an expansion of its global partnership with Nuvei Corp. (NVEI, NVEI.TO, a Canadian fintech firm. The new collaboration will extend their existing relationship in Europe to include Singapore and Hong Kong, further enhancing Nuvei's presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) eCommerce market.

Nuvei now offers JCB acceptance to its global merchant ecosystem, enabling JCB's community of more than 158 million cardmembers to pay directly to online businesses integrated with Nuvei. The development is particularly significant for Nuvei's customers in the APAC region, including leading eCommerce brands such as Charles & Keith.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVEI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.