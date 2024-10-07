JCB Expands Global Partnership With Nuvei To Include Singapore And Hong Kong

(RTTNews) - JCB International Co., Ltd., Japan's sole international payment brand, announced an expansion of its global partnership with Nuvei Corp. (NVEI, NVEI.TO, a Canadian fintech firm. The new collaboration will extend their existing relationship in Europe to include Singapore and Hong Kong, further enhancing Nuvei's presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) eCommerce market.

Nuvei now offers JCB acceptance to its global merchant ecosystem, enabling JCB's community of more than 158 million cardmembers to pay directly to online businesses integrated with Nuvei. The development is particularly significant for Nuvei's customers in the APAC region, including leading eCommerce brands such as Charles & Keith.

