JBT Corp. price target raised to $141 from $121 at Baird

October 23, 2024 — 12:50 pm EDT

Baird analyst Mircea Dobre raised the firm’s price target on JBT Corp. (JBT) to $141 from $121 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the Q3 beat. The company reported solid Q3 results and the Marel transaction is on track, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that with solid core momentum and the Marel transaction on track for a year-end close, it likes the setup into 2025 and sees “potential for meaningful upside.”

Read More on JBT:

