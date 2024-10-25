News & Insights

JBS S.A. Secures SEC Approval for Bond Exchanges

October 25, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

JBS SA (JBSAY) has released an update.

JBS S.A. has announced the approval of its registered exchange offers by the SEC, allowing the company to exchange old bonds for new bonds that will be free of transfer restrictions in the U.S. market. This move involves 13 series of notes totaling significant amounts, with interest rates and maturity terms remaining the same. The exchange offers will expire on November 25, 2024, offering a strategic opportunity for investors to engage with JBS’s financial instruments.

