J.B. Hunt Boosts Sustainability Solutions for Customers

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. ( JBHT ) is forging ahead with its sustainable environment-friendly solutions for its customers. To this end, JBHT announced the addition of 20 Nikola Tre fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) to widen sustainability solutions for customers with freight needs along the West Coast.

The Nikola FCEVs will unite with the 200-plus alternative-powered equipment vehicles (which include battery-electric, hydrogen-electric and renewable natural gas-powered vehicles) operated by J.B. Hunt. Nikola, via its HYLA brand, will provide the fueling and infrastructure support. JBHT has already purchased three Nikola FCEVs in 2023, which are boosting customer operations at present.

The new FCEVs are expected to boost J.B. Hunt’s Intermodal operations in California, and they will be used for port and drayage transport. These FCEVs are designed to meet the state’s current requirements of reducing carbon emissions and adopting zero-emission vehicle technology [which has originated from the California Air Resource Board and the South Coast AQMD’s Warehouse Actions and Investments to Reduce Emissions (WAIRE) program]. Customers can get rid of WAIRE fees and reduce their carbon footprint by collaborating with JBHT to schedule zero-emission vehicle pick-ups and deliveries.

Greer Woodruff, executive vice president of safety, sustainability and maintenance at J.B. Hunt, stated, “Zero-emission vehicles such as these will help along the path to generate viable, sustainable options that help customers advance their efforts to reduce carbon emissions in their supply chain while also helping J.B. Hunt progress on its sustainability journey.”

J.B. Hunt’s environmental-friendly approach is evident from the multiple initiatives it has taken up recently. JBHT became the first company to participate in the program with Clean Energy Fuels Corp. CLNE, a provider of renewable natural gas for the transportation industry. The program featured the use of heavy-duty fleets to operate a truck equipped with the new Cummins X15N engine, one of the latest developments in RNG-powered vehicles. J.B. Hunt also supported Daimler Truck North America and Electrolux in adding alternative-powered vehicles to its operations.

To Conclude

J.B. Hunt has a target to reduce carbon emission intensity by 32% by 2034 from a baseline year of 2019. To meet this target, JBHT is following three major pathways — involvement of alternative-powered equipment in its fleet, expanding the use of biogenic fuels and improving fuel economy.

JBHT has crossed the halfway mark in achieving its goal last year. Given the encouraging initiatives mentioned above, we are hopeful that JBHT will complete its target in the near future.

JBHT’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

JBHT currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Shares of JBHT have gained 8.6% over the past three months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 6.3%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

