Jazz Aviation Spreads Holiday Cheer with Special Flights

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) has released an update.
Jazz Aviation LP has launched its first ‘Searching for Santa’ flight for the 2024 holiday season, bringing joy to children and families across Canada with magical charter flights to the ‘North Pole.’ Celebrating 31 years of this cherished tradition, Jazz, supported by the Jazz Blue Skies Foundation, continues to spread holiday cheer through community collaborations and employee dedication.
