Javelin Minerals Boosts Coogee Gold Resource Significantly

October 21, 2024 — 08:59 pm EDT

Javelin Minerals Limited (AU:JAV) has released an update.

Javelin Minerals Limited has announced a significant 158% increase in its mineral resource estimate at the Coogee Gold Project in Western Australia. With new drilling targets identified and a successful $2 million capital raise, the company is set to commence drilling in the upcoming December quarter. The strategic addition of a seasoned gold executive to the board further bolsters their efforts, making this an enticing development for stakeholders.

