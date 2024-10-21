Javelin Minerals Boosts Coogee Gold Resource Significantly

Javelin Minerals Limited (AU:JAV) has released an update.

Javelin Minerals Limited has announced a significant 158% increase in its mineral resource estimate at the Coogee Gold Project in Western Australia. With new drilling targets identified and a successful $2 million capital raise, the company is set to commence drilling in the upcoming December quarter. The strategic addition of a seasoned gold executive to the board further bolsters their efforts, making this an enticing development for stakeholders.

