Jasper Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS ($1.24), consensus ($1.07)

“We achieved several significant milestones in our mast cell development programs in recent months, highlighted by positive initial data from our SPOTLIGHT study in CIndU,” said Ronald Martell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jasper. “We were very excited to present our first dataset evaluating briquilimab in a mast cell disease, which showed that over 90% of patients treated in the 40mg and 120mg dose cohorts achieved a clinical response, with no serious adverse events (SAEs) and no grade 3 or higher adverse events (AEs) reported. We also made significant progress advancing our development programs in chronic urticaria and asthma with the addition of higher dose cohorts in the BEACON and SPOTLIGHT studies as well as the attainment of regulatory clearance in Canada and the EU for our asthma challenge study. We are looking forward to our next major milestone with the presentation of initial data from the BEACON study expected during the week of January 6th, 2025.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JSPR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.