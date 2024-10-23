News & Insights

Jasper Therapeutics commences open-label extension study of chronic urticarias

Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR) announced that it is commencing an open-label extension study in chronic urticarias that will roll over patients from the BEACON and SPOTLIGHT studies upon completion of their initial follow up period. Additionally, Jasper also announced it has obtained regulatory clearance in the US and in the EU to further expand the BEACON study in CSU by adding a 360mg single-dose cohort (n=4), and that enrollment in this cohort has commenced. Jasper continues to plan to report initial data from all doses of the BEACON study up through 240mg in CSU during the week of January 6th, 2025. Data from the newly added 360mg single-dose cohort is expected to be reported in the first half of 2025.

