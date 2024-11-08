Japfa Ltd Reports Steady Shareholding for October 2024

Japfa Ltd. (SG:UD2) has released an update.

Japfa Ltd., through its subsidiary Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk, released its monthly shareholding registration report for October 2024, showing no changes in shareholding percentages for key stakeholders. The company maintains a significant portion of shares, with Japfa Ltd holding over 55% of the total shares.

For further insights into SG:UD2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.