Japfa Ltd Reports Steady Shareholding for October 2024

November 08, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

Japfa Ltd. (SG:UD2) has released an update.

Japfa Ltd., through its subsidiary Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk, released its monthly shareholding registration report for October 2024, showing no changes in shareholding percentages for key stakeholders. The company maintains a significant portion of shares, with Japfa Ltd holding over 55% of the total shares.

Tags

Stocks
