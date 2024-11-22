News & Insights

Stocks
JANX

Janux Therapeutics initiated with an Outperform at Leerink

November 22, 2024 — 06:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Leerink initiated coverage of Janux Therapeutics (JANX) with an Outperform rating and $79 price target Janux’s TRACTr platform solves the therapeutic window problem that has historically plagued T-cell engagers in solid tumors, by effectively “masking” their biologic’s activity outside the tumor while enabling activation within the tumor, improving efficacy, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Phase 1 dose-escalation data reported to date, while early, support a best-in-class and competitive cross-class clinical profile, and if further validated, JANX007’s product attributes, including exceptional safety and immune mechanism, would present a welcome addition to the prostate cancer armamentarium and effectively compete with prostate-specific membrane antigen radioligand therapy, including Pluvicto, and antibody-drug conjugate, Leerink says.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JANX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JANX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.