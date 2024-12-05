News & Insights

Janux To Raise $350 Mln In Underwritten Public Offering

(RTTNews) - Janux Therapeutics Inc. (JANX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Thursday, priced an underwritten public offering of 5.32 million shares at $63.00 per share.

The pre-funded warrants to purchase 238,095 shares of common stock are priced at $62.999 per pre-funded warrant.

The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 833,333 shares of the company's common stock.

The transaction, which is expected to rake in gross proceeds of $350.0 million, is slated to close on or by December 6, 2024, subject to certain conditions.

JANX closed yesterday's trading at $66.83, up 11.65%. In premarket trading today, the stock is up another 0.40% at $67.10.

