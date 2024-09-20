Janssen-Cilag Reports CHMP Recommendation For Daratumumab - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Janssen-Cilag International NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, announced the CHMP of the European Medicines Agency has recommended the approval of a Type II variation for DARZALEX, or daratumumab, subcutaneous formulation. The CHMP recommendation for daratumumab is supported by data from the Phase 3 PERSEUS study. Daratumumab is currently approved in eight indications for multiple myeloma.

The company said the positive CHMP opinion follows the recent FDA approval of daratumumab SC in combination with D-VRd for induction and consolidation in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are eligible for autologous stem-cell transplant.

