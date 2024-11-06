Janover reports Q3 EPS (4c) vs (17c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $618,669 vs $583,785 last year. Blake Janover (JNVR), CEO of Janover, stated, “We are pleased to report the best quarter since our IPO, marking our third consecutive quarter of simultaneous top line growth, net income, cash flow, adjusted EBITDA improvement, and ARR growth. Run rate ARR broke out with 58% sequential growth over the last quarter. Recurring revenue has increased significantly over the past few months, as we’ve delivered, to market, our full suite of software products and services that completes the first phase of our technology platform connecting the commercial real estate industry.”

