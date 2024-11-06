News & Insights

Stocks
JNVR

Janover reports Q3 EPS (4c) vs (17c) last year

November 06, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $618,669 vs $583,785 last year. Blake Janover (JNVR), CEO of Janover, stated, “We are pleased to report the best quarter since our IPO, marking our third consecutive quarter of simultaneous top line growth, net income, cash flow, adjusted EBITDA improvement, and ARR growth. Run rate ARR broke out with 58% sequential growth over the last quarter. Recurring revenue has increased significantly over the past few months, as we’ve delivered, to market, our full suite of software products and services that completes the first phase of our technology platform connecting the commercial real estate industry.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on JNVR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.