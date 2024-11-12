News & Insights

Stocks
AVBH

Janney upgrades Avidbank to Buy as deposit growth paves better earnings path

November 12, 2024 — 08:01 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

As previously reported, Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Timothy Coffey upgraded Avidbank Holdings (AVBH) to Buy from Neutral with a fair value estimate of $26, up from $21.50. The firm believes the company has resolved its deposit growth challenges, successfully reduced borrowings, and may pursue an IPO with a capital raise to improve stock liquidity. The firm’s thesis changed post Q3 earnings, when the company reported a $170M increase in core deposits as a result of strategic hires within the last year. The firm believes management will get more competitive on loan pricing, and that could improve net interest income, which Janney notes is 90% of operating revenues.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AVBH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVBH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.