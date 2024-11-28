Jangada Mines’ Stake in Blencowe Boosts European EV Supply Chain

Jangada Mines PLC (GB:JAN) has released an update.

Jangada Mines PLC highlights the transformative potential of its stake in Blencowe Resources PLC, following Blencowe’s exclusive supplier deal with the SAFELOOP consortium under the European Commission. This agreement positions Blencowe’s Orom-Cross graphite project as a critical supplier for high-quality graphite used in EV batteries, with substantial financial benefits expected from premium pricing and large-scale offtake commitments. This strategic move underscores Orom-Cross’s role in Europe’s renewable energy transition, potentially enhancing long-term shareholder value.

