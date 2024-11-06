James Bay Minerals Updates on Director’s Stock Holdings

James Bay Minerals Limited (AU:JBY) has released an update.

James Bay Minerals Limited has announced a change in the director Andrew Dornan’s interest in securities. Dornan has exercised 750,000 Performance Rights, increasing his holdings to 8,656,750 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares. This development reflects an active engagement of the company’s leadership in its stock holdings, potentially influencing investor sentiment.

