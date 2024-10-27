News & Insights

James Bay Minerals Advances La Grande Lithium Exploration

October 27, 2024 — 09:27 pm EDT

James Bay Minerals Limited (AU:JBY) has released an update.

James Bay Minerals has completed its summer 2024 field exploration at the La Grande Lithium Projects in Quebec, Canada, collecting 193 samples to enhance geological understanding of the property. The findings from the program are expected to guide future exploration activities, focusing on high-priority lithium-bearing areas. The company holds a significant land position in this promising region, known for its potential to host large-scale lithium deposits.

