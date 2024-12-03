Jacobs selected for solar project in Philippines

Jacobs (J) was selected by Terra Solar Philippines, a wholly owned subsidiary of SP New Energy Corporation, to deliver engineering services, technical advice and construction phase services, for a 3,500 MW solar panel and 4,500 MW battery energy storage system. The estimated $3.3B Terra Solar project is poised to become one of the world’s largest solar farms and is expected to supply around 12% of the Philippines’ total energy demand when complete. Jacobs will use advanced digital construction management tools and drone technology to manage field tasks, streamline site inspections and track progress across the 11.5 square mile site located 93 miles north of Manila. Additionally, Jacobs will oversee supply chain and equipment delivery logistics, expediting the manufacture, inspection, shipping and installation of millions of solar panels. MGEN Renewable Energy is the renewable energy arm of Meralco PowerGen, which owns a controlling stake at SPNEC.

