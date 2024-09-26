Jacobs Chosen to Manage $227M LIRR Station ADA Upgrade Project

Jacobs Solutions, Inc. J is set to act as a program management consultant for the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (“MTA”) Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) station improvements project.



Per the deal, Jacobs’ experts will provide program management services, overseeing construction and commercial management, design compliance and risk identification.



The design-build contract aims to bring LIRR’s Babylon, Forest Hills, and Hollis stations into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), making them more accessible to a wider population.



Serving nearly 260,000 customers daily, LIRR’s improvements will include ADA-compliant elevators, escalators, ramps, platform replacements, and upgrades to station architecture and wayfinding systems. MTA estimates the project’s total contract value at $227.5 million, with completion expected by 2026.

Solid Project Execution to Drive Growth

Jacobs' ability to execute projects efficiently has played a pivotal role in driving the company's performance in recent quarters. The continuous success in securing new contracts stands as evidence of this proficiency.



J has supported major undertakings such as New York City’s Grand Central Madison project, the Thames Tideway Tunnel in the U.K. (one of the largest water infrastructure efforts ever) and Etihad Rail, a key rail infrastructure program in the United Arab Emirates. These projects highlight Jacobs' expertise in transforming critical systems and enhancing global connectivity.



The solid project execution efforts are supported by its ongoing backlog growth. At the fiscal third-quarter end, the company reported a backlog of $30.6 billion, up from $28.9 billion a year ago. Book-to-bill was 1.29x at the third quarter of fiscal 2024-end. This reflects persistent solid demand for Jacobs' consulting services.



People & Places Solutions’ backlog was $19.28 billion, up from $17.5 billion reported in the year-ago period. The backlog at the Critical Mission Solutions segment was $8.45 billion, up from $8.1 billion a year ago.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of the company have gained 10.4% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 8.2% growth. The company is expected to benefit from strong global trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition, national security and a potential super-cycle in global supply-chain investments.

Jacobs’ Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, Jacobs carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Investors interested in some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Business Services sector may also look at Docusign DOCU, Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN and AppLovin APP.



Docusign flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. It has an earnings growth expectation of 15.1% for the current year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DOCU delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average.



Byrna currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. It has an earnings growth expectation of 161.1% for the current year.



BYRN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 324.2%, on average.



AppLovin sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. It has an earnings growth expectation of 253.1% for the current year.



APP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.1%, on average.

