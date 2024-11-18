News & Insights

Jack Henry To Modernize CommonWealth Central Credit Union's Technology Platform

November 18, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY), Monday announced that CommonWealth Central Credit Union has selected the company to modernize its technology platform.

The financial technology company expects the new platform to facilitate financial growth, enhance innovation, improve functionality, and modernize operations.

During the pre-market hours, Jack Henry's stock is trading at $172, down 0.70 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
