Jack in the Box price target lowered to $69 from $73 at BofA

BofA analyst Sara Senatore lowered the firm’s price target on Jack in the Box (JACK) to $69 from $73 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Chipotle’s (CMG) note on persistent Californian demand weakness suggests continued top line weakness for Jack in the Box and even more so for Del Taco given its greater California skew, says the analyst, who is refining the firm’s Jack model based on commentary from earnings results this past week and now expects soft comps through at least the first half of 2025 when the market laps the step up in prices.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JACK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.