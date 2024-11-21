News & Insights

J O Hambro Adjusts Stake in Zigup plc

November 21, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

Redde Northgate (GB:ZIG) has released an update.

J O Hambro Capital Management Limited has reduced its stake in Zigup plc, crossing a significant threshold with its voting rights now at 4.983%, down from a previous 5.001%. This shift in holdings may impact investor sentiment and market dynamics for Zigup plc, a notable player in the financial markets. Stock enthusiasts and investors should keep an eye on these developments as they could signal further changes in the company’s shareholder landscape.

