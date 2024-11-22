J-Long Group to Address Key Proposals at AGM

J-Long Group Limited (JL) has released an update.

J-Long Group Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 15, 2024, in Hong Kong, where key decisions such as the election of directors and approval of a reverse stock split will be made. Shareholders will also vote on the appointment of ZH CPA, LLC as the corporation’s independent public accounting firm for the upcoming fiscal year. The company encourages members to vote using various methods, including online and by proxy, to ensure participation.

