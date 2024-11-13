News & Insights

Stocks

IXUP Ltd. Appoints Greg Nichelsen as New CIO

November 13, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

IXUP Ltd. (AU:IXU) has released an update.

IXUP Ltd. has appointed Greg Nichelsen as its new Chief Information Officer, effective January 8, 2025. With over 25 years of experience in data analytics and leadership roles at major financial institutions, Nichelsen is expected to drive IXUP’s strategic growth in secure data management solutions. His expertise in data privacy and transformative leadership will be pivotal as IXUP enhances its product offerings to meet evolving client needs.

