IXUP Ltd. Announces New Securities Issuance Plan

IXUP Ltd. has announced plans to issue up to 40 million options with an expiration date of December 31, 2027, at an exercise price of $0.03 each. This move comes as part of a new securities placement, potentially providing an opportunity for investors interested in expanding their portfolios. The issuance is set for December 31, 2024, subject to approval and market conditions.

