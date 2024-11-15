iX Biopharma Ltd. Holds Key Shareholder Meeting

iX Biopharma Ltd. (SG:42C) has released an update.

iX Biopharma Ltd. held its Extraordinary General Meeting, where key resolutions were discussed and voted on. Shareholders participated in the meeting, with polling overseen by independent agents to ensure proper governance. The meeting highlighted the involvement of shareholders and directors in the company’s decision-making process.

